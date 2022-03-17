Patterning Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Patterning Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Patterning Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 193 NM Immersion Resist
- Positive 193 NM Dry Resist
- Positive 248 NM Resist
- I-Line and G-Line Resist
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automotive Sensors
- DRAM
- Glass Printed Circuit Boards
- MEMS & NEMS Devices
- Others
By Company
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- JSR Micro, Inc.
- Dongjin Semichem Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- DowDuPont
- Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Tok)
- Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Microchem Corporation
- Brewer Science, Inc.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Patterning Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Patterning Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 193 NM Immersion Resist
1.2.3 Positive 193 NM Dry Resist
1.2.4 Positive 248 NM Resist
1.2.5 I-Line and G-Line Resist
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Patterning Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Sensors
1.3.3 DRAM
1.3.4 Glass Printed Circuit Boards
1.3.5 MEMS & NEMS Devices
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Patterning Materials Production
2.1 Global Patterning Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Patterning Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Patterning Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Patterning Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Patterning Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Patterning Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Patterning Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Patterning Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
