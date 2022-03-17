News

Personal 3D Printers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Personal 3D Printers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal 3D Printers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Poly-jet
  • Fuse Deposition Modeling (FDM)
  • Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
  • Stereo Lithography
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Education
  • Entertainment
  • Jewellery
  • Architecture
  • Others

By Company

  • 3D Systems, Inc.
  • Concept Laser GmbH
  • Arcam AB
  • Exone GmbH
  • Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems
  • Optomec, Inc.
  • olidscape, Inc.
  • Slm Solutions GmbH
  • Stratasys Ltd.
  • Voxeljet Technology GmbH

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Personal 3D Printers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal 3D Printers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Poly-jet
1.2.3 Fuse Deposition Modeling (FDM)
1.2.4 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
1.2.5 Stereo Lithography
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal 3D Printers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Education
1.3.3 Entertainment
1.3.4 Jewellery
1.3.5 Architecture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Personal 3D Printers Production
2.1 Global Personal 3D Printers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Personal 3D Printers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Personal 3D Printers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Personal 3D Printers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Personal 3D Printers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Personal 3D Printers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Personal 3D Printers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Personal 3D Printers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Personal 3D Printers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

