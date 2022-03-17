News

Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Printed Circuit Board Laminate market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Printed Circuit Board Laminate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • FR-4
  • High Tg Epoxy
  • BT Epoxy
  • Polyimide
  • Copper Clad
  • Teflon
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Communications
  • Industrial Electronics
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Others

By Company

  • Unimicron Technology Corp.
  • Nippon Mektron
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics
  • Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
  • Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Ibiden Co., Ltd.
  • Tripod Technology Corporation
  • TTM Technologies, Inc.
  • Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 FR-4
1.2.3 High Tg Epoxy
1.2.4 BT Epoxy
1.2.5 Polyimide
1.2.6 Copper Clad
1.2.7 Teflon
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Communications
1.3.4 Industrial Electronics
1.3.5 Consumer Electronics
1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Industry Trends
2.3.2 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Drivers
2.3.3 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Challenges
2.3.4 Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Restraints

