2022-2027 Global and Regional Phenolic Resins Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Phenolic Resins market was valued at 105.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phenol formaldehyde resins (PF) or phenolic resins are synthetic polymers obtained by the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde.Although the industry is much dispersed and a lot of manufacturers. While the downstream market demand is relatively stable, demand growth in the Asia-Pacific region is obvious. USA is the biggest producer and consumer of phenolic resins. But in Asia region, many major players have invested in the Chinese market to increase their production capacity due to low manufacturing costs than North American and European countries. Expansion of plywood production capacities in Southeast Asia, and increase in the penetration of phenolic resins, used as wood adhesives in Indonesian plywood industry has driven the future demand of phenolic resins in the Southeast Asia market.

By Market Verdors:

Hexion

Sbhpp

SI Group

Jinan Shengquan Group

Tong Cheng

Allnex Belgium

Metadynea International

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Chang Chun Group

Prefere Resins

Kolon Industries

Plenco

Shandong Laiwu Runda

UCP Chemicals AG

Lerg SA

Aica Kogyo

BASF

Mitsui Chemicals

By Types:

Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin

Thermosetting Phenolic Resin

By Applications:

Wood Adhesives

Foundry

Molding

Abrasive Material

Insulation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Phenolic Resins Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Phenolic Resins Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Phenolic Resins Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Phenolic Resins Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Phenolic Resins (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Phenolic Resins Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Phenolic Resins Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phenolic Resins (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Phenolic Resins Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016

