2022-2027 Global and Regional Cargo Handling Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Cargo Handling Equipment market was valued at 1918.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The important factors driving the growth of this market include the demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. However, a major restraint for the brake friction products market is the increasing life of brake friction products.The constantly increasing seaborne trade, industrial production, and air cargo is driving the demand for cargo handling equipment globally. Equipment with higher fuel efficiency and lower or zero emissions are in demand to meet the stringent emission norms, which would drive the electric cargo handling equipment market during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Kalmar (Finland)

Konecranes (Finland)

Liebherr (Switzerland)

Hyster (US)

Sany (China)

ZPMC (China)

Lonking (China)

Anhui Heli (China)

CVS Ferrari (Italy)

Hoist Liftruck (US)

By Types:

Conveyors

Forklift Truck

Pallet Jack

AGV

Crane

By Applications:

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Cargo Handling Equipment Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cargo Handling Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Cargo Handling Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cargo Handling Equipment (Volume and Value) by Appl

