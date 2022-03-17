2022-2027 Global and Regional Soup Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Soup Industry
The global Soup market was valued at 1262.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.48% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Soup is basically a liquid food item that can be served hot or cold. Different vegetables, meat, and seasonings and condiments are added to lend it flavor and texture.The wet soup segment includes several variants of soup such as canned soup, chilled soup, ready-to-serve soup, and artisanal soup. The rising focus on innovations in flavors and packaging is driving the purchase volume of wet soup at restaurants or soup bars. The popularity of chilled soup among consumers is growing since people perceive chilled soup to be more healthy than other variants.
By Market Verdors:
- Conagra Brands
- CSC Brand (Campbell Soup Company)
- General Mills
- Nestle
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Unilever
- Amys Kitchen
- Bear Creek Country Kitchens
- Hain Celestial
- Kettle Cuisine
- Kroger
- Maruchan
- Pacific Foods
- The Original SoupMan
By Types:
- Wet Soup
- Dry Soup
- Broth and Stock
- Bouillon
By Applications:
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Food and Drink Specialists
- Online Retails
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
