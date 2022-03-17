2022-2027 Global and Regional Lingerie Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Lingerie market was valued at 1379.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.China is the world`s largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.

By Market Verdors:

Hanesbrands Inc

Fruit of the Loom

Jockey International

Triumph International

Victorias Secret

Wacoal Holdings

Uniqlo

CK

Calida

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Embry Form

Sunflora

Gracewell

Gujin

Jialishi

Farmanl

Hoplun Group

Sunny Group

Cosmo-lady

Essentie

Tiova

Venies

Oleno Group

Ordifen

Audrey

Miiow

By Types:

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

By Applications:

Online Stores

Store Front

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Lingerie Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Lingerie Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Lingerie Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Lingerie Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Lingerie Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Lingerie Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Lingerie (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Lingerie Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Lingerie Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lingerie (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Lingerie Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Lingerie Revenue and Market Share by Application (201

