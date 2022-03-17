2022-2027 Global and Regional Body Temperature Sensor Patch Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Body Temperature Sensor Patch market was valued at 42.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 24.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Body Temperature Sensor Patch are popular devices for measuring body temperature, as well as for monitoring basal temperature in women. Body Temperature Sensor Patch is one type of wearable thermometer. They are easy to handle, inexpensive, accurate and provide continuous recordings.The Body Temperature Sensor Patch industry can be broken down into several segments, Reusable, Single-use, etc. Across the world, the major players cover VivaLnk, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., etc. The global key Body Temperature Sensor Patch manufacturers include Reckitt Benckiser, Isansys Lifecare, VitalConnect, etc. All the market of Body Temperature Sensor Patch can be divided as follows: Reusable and Single-use.The first main kind is Reusable, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 75.47% in 2019. From the view of region, North America have a larger market share in 2019 which account for 40.00%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. Europe hold a market share of 34.73% in the rest parts, which will still play an important role and cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America and Europe might affect the development trend of Body Temperature Sensor Patch.

By Market Verdors:

Reckitt Benckiser

Isansys Lifecare

VitalConnect

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

IWEECARE

VivaLnk

GreenTEG

By Types:

Reusable Body Temperature Sensor Patch

Single-use Body Temperature Sensor Patch

By Applications:

Home Use

Hospital

