2022-2027 Global and Regional Guanidine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Guanidine market was valued at 121.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Guanidine is the compound with the formula HNC(NH2)2. It is a colourless solid that dissolves in polar solvents. It is a strong base that is used in the production of plastics and explosives. It is found in urine as a normal product of protein metabolism. Guanidine is the functional group on the side chain of arginine.Guanidine industry concentration is high; most of the manufacturers are in China, Beilite is the largest manufacturer in the world with annual capacity of 40000 MT in 2015. Other important suppliers are Zhongda Chemical, Zibo Nano, Yuanda Xingbo and Vihita Chem. Due to policy and wide application of the industry, the production of guanidine will increase to 78735 MT in 2016 from 67899 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 3.01% In consumption market, the global consumption value of guanidine decreases with the 0.04% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 54.65% of the global consumption volume in total. Guanidine has mainly three types, which include guanidine nitrate, guanidine hydrochloride and guanidine carbonate, etc. And each type has application industries relatively. As guanidine is an important intermediate, the downstream application industries will need more guanidine salts. So, guanidine has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance guanidine through improving technology. The major raw materials for guanidine are dicyandiamide and ammonium salt. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of guanidine. The production cost of guanidine is also an important factor which could impact the price of guanidine. The guanidine manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, it presents fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Borealis AG

Vihita Chem

SANWA Chemical

Beilite

Dongwu

Zhongda Chemical

Zibo Nano

Yuanda Xingbo

Haihua

Qianjiang

Xiangshun

Sanding

Jinchi

Kunhua

By Types:

Guanidine Nitrate

Guanidine Hydrochloride

Guanidine Carbonate

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide

Dye

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Guanidine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Guanidine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Guanidine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Guanidine Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Guanidine Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Guanidine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Guanidine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Guanidine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Guanidine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Guanidine (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Guanidine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Guanidine Revenue and Market Share by Appl

