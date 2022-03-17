Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Irrigation Timers and Controllers in global, including the following market information:

Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Irrigation Timers and Controllers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Irrigation Timers and Controllers market was valued at 1148.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2200.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smart Controllers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Irrigation Timers and Controllers include Rain Bird, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Lindsay, Valmont Industries, Orbit, Melnor and Irritrol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Irrigation Timers and Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Non-Agriculture

Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Irrigation Timers and Controllers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Irrigation Timers and Controllers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Irrigation Timers and Controllers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Irrigation Timers and Controllers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rain Bird

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Lindsay

Valmont Industries

Orbit

Melnor

Irritrol

Omen Industrial

Skydrop

