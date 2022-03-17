Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Irrigation Timers and Controllers in global, including the following market information:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-irrigation-timers-controllers-2022-2028-679
- Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Irrigation Timers and Controllers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Irrigation Timers and Controllers market was valued at 1148.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2200.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Smart Controllers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Irrigation Timers and Controllers include Rain Bird, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Lindsay, Valmont Industries, Orbit, Melnor and Irritrol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Irrigation Timers and Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Smart Controllers
- Tap Timers
- Basic Controllers
Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture
- Non-Agriculture
Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Irrigation Timers and Controllers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Irrigation Timers and Controllers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Irrigation Timers and Controllers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Irrigation Timers and Controllers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rain Bird
- The Toro Company
- Hunter Industries
- Netafim
- Lindsay
- Valmont Industries
- Orbit
- Melnor
- Irritrol
- Omen Industrial
- Skydrop
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports