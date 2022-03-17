Portable Engraving System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Engraving System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Portable Engraving System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Portable Engraving System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Portable Engraving System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Engraving System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Mechanical Portable Engraving System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Portable Engraving System include Gravotech, Trotec, Roland DGA, Universal Laser Systems, HeatSign, Triumph Laser, LaserStar, GCC and Wisely Cutter and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Portable Engraving System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Engraving System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Engraving System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mechanical Portable Engraving System
- Laser Portable Engraving System
Global Portable Engraving System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Engraving System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Plastics
- Metals
- Wood
- Stone
- Others
Global Portable Engraving System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Engraving System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Engraving System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Engraving System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Engraving System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Portable Engraving System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gravotech
- Trotec
- Roland DGA
- Universal Laser Systems
- HeatSign
- Triumph Laser
- LaserStar
- GCC
- Wisely Cutter
- Epilog Laser
