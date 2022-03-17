Facial Cleansers and Toners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Facial Cleansers and Toners in global, including the following market information:
- Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Facial Cleansers and Toners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Facial Cleansers and Toners market was valued at 6564.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Cleansers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Facial Cleansers and Toners include L’Oreal, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, LVMH and Avon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Facial Cleansers and Toners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cleansers
- Toners
Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Men
- Women
Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Facial Cleansers and Toners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Facial Cleansers and Toners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Facial Cleansers and Toners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Facial Cleansers and Toners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Facial Cleansers and Toners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- L’Oreal
- Unilever
- Proctor & Gamble
- Estee Lauder
- Shiseido
- Beiersdorf
- Johnson & Johnson
- LVMH
- Avon
- Amore Pacific
- Kao
- Coty
- Clarins
- Natura Cosmeticos
- LG
- Caudalie
- FANCL
- Pechoin
- JALA Group
- Shanghai Jawha
