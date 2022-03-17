Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Commercial vehicle fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. A vehicle fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Vehicle fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank market was valued at 25 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Fuel Tank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank include Textron (Kautex), TI Automotive, Magna International, Yachiyo Industry, Inergy, YAPP Automotive Systems, Hwashin, Futaba and FTS Co Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Fuel Tank

Metal Fuel Tank

Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Textron (Kautex)

TI Automotive

Magna International

Yachiyo Industry

Inergy

YAPP Automotive Systems

Hwashin

Futaba

FTS Co Ltd

Sakamoto

Jiangsu Suguang Automotive Parts

SKH Metal

Tokyo Radiator

Donghee

Martinrea International

Aapico Hitech

Wanxiang Group

Chengdu Lingchuan Industries

Jiangsu Hongxin Fuel Tank

Yangzhou Changyun Auto Fuel Tank Manufacture

