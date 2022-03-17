Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Commercial vehicle fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. A vehicle fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Vehicle fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank in global, including the following market information:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank market was valued at 25 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Plastic Fuel Tank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank include Textron (Kautex), TI Automotive, Magna International, Yachiyo Industry, Inergy, YAPP Automotive Systems, Hwashin, Futaba and FTS Co Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastic Fuel Tank
- Metal Fuel Tank
Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Textron (Kautex)
- TI Automotive
- Magna International
- Yachiyo Industry
- Inergy
- YAPP Automotive Systems
- Hwashin
- Futaba
- FTS Co Ltd
- Sakamoto
- Jiangsu Suguang Automotive Parts
- SKH Metal
- Tokyo Radiator
- Donghee
- Martinrea International
- Aapico Hitech
- Wanxiang Group
- Chengdu Lingchuan Industries
- Jiangsu Hongxin Fuel Tank
- Yangzhou Changyun Auto Fuel Tank Manufacture
