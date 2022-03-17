Vehicle Urea Tank Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Urea SCR cleans the exhaust after combustion. The urea solution is held in a separate storage tank and injected as a fine mist into the hot exhaust gases. The heat breaks the urea down into ammonia–the actual NOx-reducing agent. Through a catalytic converter, the ammonia breaks the NOx down to harmless nitrogen (N) gas and water vapor. The exhaust is no longer a pollutant; the atmosphere is about 80% nitrogen gas. The storage tank is urea tank.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Urea Tank in global, including the following market information:
- Global Vehicle Urea Tank Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Vehicle Urea Tank Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Vehicle Urea Tank companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Urea Tank market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- 19 Liters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Urea Tank include Cummins, Elkhart Plastics, Centro Incorporated, Shaw Development, Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical (KUS Auto), Rochling Group, Salzburger Aluminium, Hitachi Zosen and Elkamet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Vehicle Urea Tank manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Urea Tank Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Urea Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 19 Liters
- 38 Liters
- 57 Liters
- 114 Liters
- Others
Global Vehicle Urea Tank Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Urea Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HD Off Road
- HD On Road
Global Vehicle Urea Tank Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Urea Tank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vehicle Urea Tank revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vehicle Urea Tank revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vehicle Urea Tank sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Vehicle Urea Tank sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cummins
- Elkhart Plastics
- Centro Incorporated
- Shaw Development
- Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical (KUS Auto)
- Rochling Group
- Salzburger Aluminium
- Hitachi Zosen
- Elkamet
- SSI Technologies
- Solar Plastics
- KaiLong
