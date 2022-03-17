2022-2027 Global and Regional Polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polylactic Acid (PLA) market was valued at 55.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polylactic acid (PLA) is an aliphatic polyester made up of lactic acid (2-hydroxy propionic acid) building blocks. It is also a biodegradable and compostable thermoplastic derived from renewable plant sources, such as starch and sugar. PLA can be processed through different production lines including injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming or extrusion, and further used to produce various items such as plastic films, bottles, and biodegradable medical devices.Polylactic Acid (PLA) industry is a sunrise industry, breakpoint for blooming is coming. However, due to technical barrier and the risk of uncertain breakpoint of downstream demand, the manufacture end has very high concentration with NatureWorks` accounting for largest share of 76.81% in 2017. The leading companies, such as NatureWorks, have gained good reputation from customers, Although Chinese manufacturers are enlarging the market share through releasing more capacity, the country is still puzzled by the low-end Polylactic Acid (PLA). It is necessary for Chinese manufacturers to improve their technology to provide high performance products to customers.

As for regions, USA is the largest production base of PLA definitely, followed by China, with 12.05% production market share in 2017. When considering the consumption level, USA is also the largest consumer. In 2017, about 74319 MT PLA was consumed in the region.

By Market Verdors:

NatureWorks

Synbra Technology

Teijin

Toray

Futerro

Toyobo

Sulzer

Uhde Inventa-Fischer

Hisun Biomaterials

Shanghai Tongjieliang

Jiuding Biological Engineering

Shenzhen Esun Industrial

By Types:

Poly(L-lactic)acid

Poly(D-lactic)acid

Poly(DL-lactic)acid

By Applications:

Food & Beverage Packaging

Serviceware

Electronics & Appliances

Medical & Hygiene

