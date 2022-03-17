Automotive Tensioner Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Tensioner in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Tensioner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Tensioner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Tensioner companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Tensioner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Automotive Belt Tensioner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Automotive Tensioner include Continental, Dayco IP Holdings, Gates Corporation, Litens Automotive Group, NTN, Mubea, Tsubakimoto, KMC Automotive and Pricol Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Automotive Tensioner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Tensioner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Tensioner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Belt Tensioner
- Automotive Chain Tensioner
Global Automotive Tensioner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Tensioner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Tensioner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Tensioner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Tensioner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Tensioner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Tensioner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Tensioner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Continental
- Dayco IP Holdings
- Gates Corporation
- Litens Automotive Group
- NTN
- Mubea
- Tsubakimoto
- KMC Automotive
- Pricol Ltd
- Aba Automotive
