2022-2027 Global and Regional Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market was valued at 9308.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), also called PETE, is a type of engineering resin.The top five companies accounted for more than 43% of the sales market in 2018, and the companies are Indorama Ventures, Alpek, FENC, Since CR Chemicals and Zhejiang Hengyi.

By Market Verdors:

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi

Indorama Ventures

Alpek

FENC

Reliance Industries

Sheng Hong Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng Petrochemical

Sanfangxiang Group

Sinopec Yizheng

Since CR Chemicals

JBF

Octal

NanYa

Wankai New Materials

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

SABIC

NEO GROUP

Lotte Chemical

Toray

KoKsan

Sibur (Polief)

Advansa

By Types:

Bottle Grade PET

Fiber Grade PET

Film Grade PET

By Applications:

Clothing Fabric

Technical Textiles

Bottle Packaging Container

Automotive Decoration

Electronics & Electrical

Building and Construction

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

