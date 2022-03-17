2022-2027 Global and Regional CMP Slurry Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global CMP Slurry market was valued at 1253.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chemical mechanical polishing/planarization (CMP) slurries are abrasive materials, also called non-crystalline inorganic oxides, which are dispersed in water blended with other chemicals and used in CMP processes for semiconductors. CMP process is employed in semiconductor manufacturing, where surfaces of wafers are smoothed and leveled with the help of abrasive slurries. This process is critical for precise lithography patterning, and is utilized after every deposition-etch step.CMP slurries are liquid solutions generally composed of high-purity deionized water and a proprietary mix of chemical additives and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact at an atomic level with the surface material of the IC device. Leading manufacturers in the industry include Cabot Microelectronics, DuPont and Fujimi Incorporated, which accounted for 38.67%, 10.22%, and 8.96% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, North America had the highest share of income, accounting for 50.10 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Cabot Microelectronics

DuPont

Fujimi Incorporated

Merck KGaA (Versum Materials)

Fujifilm

Hitachi Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Asahi Glass

Ace Nanochem

Ferro (UWiZ Technology)

WEC Group

Anji Microelectronics

Soulbrain

JSR Micro Korea Material Innovation

KC Tech

By Types:

Alumina Slurry

Colloidal Silica Slurry

Ceria Slurries

By Applications:

Wafers

Optical Substrate

Disk Drive Components and Others

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global CMP Slurry Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global CMP Slurry Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global CMP Slurry Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global CMP Slurry Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: CMP Slurry Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global CMP Slurry Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global CMP Slurry (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global CMP Slurry Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global CMP Slurry Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global CMP Slurry (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global CMP Slurry Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

