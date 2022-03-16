News

Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1, 6-Hexanediol

1, 6-Hexanediol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1, 6-Hexanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Purity Grade 99%
  • Purity Grade 99.7%
  • Others

 

  • Coating
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyester Plasticizers
  • Others
  • BASF
  • Ube Industries
  • Lanxess
  • Perstorp
  • Shandong Yuanli
  • Lishui Nanming Chemical
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 1, 6-Hexanediol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity Grade 99%
1.2.3 Purity Grade 99.7%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Polyurethane
1.3.4 Polyester Plasticizers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Production
2.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1, 6-Hexanediol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1, 6-Hexanediol by Region (2023-2028)

