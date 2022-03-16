Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Saturated Polyester Resin
Saturated Polyester Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Saturated Polyester Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins
- Pure Saturated Polyester Resins
- Automobile Industry
- Appliance Industry
- Construction Industry
- Pipeline Corrosion Protection
- Other
- Allnex
- DSM
- Evonik
- Hitachi Chem
- Stepan
- NIPPON GOHSEI
- Hexion
- Arkema
- SK Chem
- CSE Group
- Arakawa Chem
- TCV
- Nuplex
- DIC Corp
- Helios Resins
- GOO Chem
- Royal Gent Ind
- Kimteks
- Ciech Chem
- Synthopol
- SIR Ind
- TUP
- Sino-French Ind
- Shenjian New Material
- Tiansong
- Kinte Ind
- Yantai Fenglin
- Yinyang Resin
- DSM(CN)
- Guanghua New Material
- North America
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- Middle East and Africa
- China
- Japan
- China Taiwan
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Saturated Polyester Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hybrid Saturated Polyester Resins
1.2.3 Pure Saturated Polyester Resins
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Industry
1.3.3 Appliance Industry
1.3.4 Construction Industry
1.3.5 Pipeline Corrosion Protection
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Production
2.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 Middle East and Africa
2.8 China
2.9 Japan
2.10 China Taiwan
3 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Saturated Polyester Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
