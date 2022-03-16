Global Anthranilic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anthranilic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anthranilic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Dye

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Company

Xiangli Chemical

New Sunlion Chemical

Shandong Wochi Chemicals

Shandong Taihong New Material Technology

Dongying Xinfeng Chemical

Shandong Co-Strength Chemicals

Dongying Kexin Chemical

Mitsuboshi Chemical

Ambernath Organics

Production by Region

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anthranilic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Dye

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anthranilic Acid Production

2.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anthranilic Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 China

3 Global Anthranilic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Anthranilic Acid Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Anthranilic Acid by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

