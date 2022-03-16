Global Anthranilic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anthranilic Acid
Anthranilic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anthranilic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
- Dye
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
By Company
- Xiangli Chemical
- New Sunlion Chemical
- Shandong Wochi Chemicals
- Shandong Taihong New Material Technology
- Dongying Xinfeng Chemical
- Shandong Co-Strength Chemicals
- Dongying Kexin Chemical
- Mitsuboshi Chemical
- Ambernath Organics
Production by Region
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anthranilic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dye
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anthranilic Acid Production
2.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anthranilic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 China
3 Global Anthranilic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anthranilic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Anthranilic Acid by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Anthranilic Acid Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
