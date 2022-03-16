News

Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator

Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bare Tube Evaporator
  • Plate Evaporator
  • Finned Evaporator

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

By Company

  • Denso (Japan)
  • Valeo Group (France)
  • Mahle (Germany)
  • Furukawa Electric (Japan)
  • J. Eberspaecher (Germany)
  • Hanon Systems (Korea)
  • Sanden Holdings (Japan)
  • Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)
  • T.RAD (Japan)
  • Fawer Automotive Parts (China)
  • Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical (SAAE) (China)
  • Guizhou Guihang Automotive Components (China)
  • erae Automotive Systems (Korea)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bare Tube Evaporator
1.2.3 Plate Evaporator
1.2.4 Finned Evaporator
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Production
2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

