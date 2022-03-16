News

Global Automotive Air Duct Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Air Duct market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Air Duct market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Soft PE Foam Air Ducts
  • Rigid PP Air Ducts
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

By Company

  • Toyota Boshoku (Japan)
  • Dana (USA)
  • Grupo Antolin-Irausa (Spain)
  • MANN+HUMMEL (Germany)
  • Martinrea International (Canada)
  • Donaldson Company (USA)
  • Roechling (Germany)
  • Sanoh Industrial (Japan)
  • Woco Industrietechnik (Germany)
  • Tata AutoComp Systems (India)
  • Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan)
  • MAHLE (Germany)
  • A. Kayser Automotive Systems (Germany)
  • Ficosa International (Spain)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Air Duct Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Air Duct Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Soft PE Foam Air Ducts
1.2.3 Rigid PP Air Ducts
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Air Duct Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Air Duct Production
2.1 Global Automotive Air Duct Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Air Duct Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Air Duct Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Air Duct Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Air Duct Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Air Duct Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Air Duct Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Air Duct Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Air Duct Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Air Duct Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Air Duct Sales by Region (2017-2022)

