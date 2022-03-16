Licorice Extract Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Licorice Extract market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Licorice Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Food Grade
- Feed Grade
Segment by Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Cosmetic
- Others
By Company
- Magnasweet
- ASEH
- Zagros Licorice
- Sepidan Osareh
- FandC Licorice
- Norevo GmbH
- Ransom Naturals
- Maruzen Pharmaceuticals
- MCFS
- Aushadhi Herbal
- Avestia Pharma
- VPL Chemicals
- Zelang
- Changyue
- Bokai
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Japan
- China
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Licorice Extract Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Licorice Extract Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Food Grade
1.2.4 Feed Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Licorice Extract Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Cosmetic
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Licorice Extract Production
2.1 Global Licorice Extract Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Licorice Extract Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Licorice Extract Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Licorice Extract Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Licorice Extract Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East and Africa
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 India
3 Global Licorice Extract Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Licorice Extract Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Licorice Extract Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Licorice Extract Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Licorice Extract Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Licorice Extract Sales by Region (2017-2022)
