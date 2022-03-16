Licorice Extract Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Licorice Extract market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Licorice Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetic

Others

By Company

Magnasweet

ASEH

Zagros Licorice

Sepidan Osareh

FandC Licorice

Norevo GmbH

Ransom Naturals

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals

MCFS

Aushadhi Herbal

Avestia Pharma

VPL Chemicals

Zelang

Changyue

Bokai

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Japan

China

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Licorice Extract Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Licorice Extract Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.2.4 Feed Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Licorice Extract Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Cosmetic

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Licorice Extract Production

2.1 Global Licorice Extract Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Licorice Extract Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Licorice Extract Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Licorice Extract Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Licorice Extract Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Middle East and Africa

2.7 Japan

2.8 China

2.9 India

3 Global Licorice Extract Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Licorice Extract Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Licorice Extract Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Licorice Extract Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Licorice Extract Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Licorice Extract Sales by Region (2017-2022)

