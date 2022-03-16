1,2-Pentanediol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
1,2-Pentanediol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,2-Pentanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Cosmetic Grade
- Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
- Pesticide Intermediates
- Cosmetic
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- Evonik
- Lanxess
- Minasolve
- Kokyu
- Realsun Chemical
- Jujing Chemical
- Jiangsu First
Production by Region
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,2-Pentanediol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cosmetic Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pesticide Intermediates
1.3.3 Cosmetic
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Production
2.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Europe
2.5 China
2.6 Japan
3 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,2-Pentanediol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Revenue by Region
