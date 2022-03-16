Book Paper Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Book Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Book Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Uncoated Offset Paper
- Coated Paper
- Others
Segment by Application
- Printing Books
- Magazines
- Advertising Matter
- Others
By Company
- International Paper
- UPM-Kymmene
- Asia Pulp and Paper
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
- Stora Enso
- Oji Paper
- Nippon Paper Group
- Norske Skog
- Nine Dragons Paper
- Chenming Paper
- Sun Paper Group
- Huatai Paper
- Glatfelter
- Shandong Tranlin
- Dahe Paper
- Guangzhou Paper
- Xinya Paper Group
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Southeast Asia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Book Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Book Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Uncoated Offset Paper
1.2.3 Coated Paper
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Book Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Printing Books
1.3.3 Magazines
1.3.4 Advertising Matter
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Book Paper Production
2.1 Global Book Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Book Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Book Paper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Book Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Book Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Latin America
2.7 Southeast Asia
2.8 China
2.9 India
2.10 Japan
2.11 Australia
3 Global Book Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Book Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Book Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Book Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Book Paper Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Book Paper Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Book Paper by Region (2023-2028)
