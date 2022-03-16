News

Lactate Esters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Lactate Esters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lactate Esters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Methyl Lactate
  • Ethyl Lactate
  • Butyl Lactate
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Electronics
  • Paints and Inks
  • Agrochemicals
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food and Beverage
  • Others

By Company

  • Corbion
  • Galactic
  • Musashino Chemical Laboratory
  • Vertec BioSolvents
  • Godavari Biorefineries
  • Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering
  • Huade Biological Engineering
  • Yibang Industry and Commerce
  • Haijianuo Bioengineer
  • Jindan Lactic Acid
  • Pianguan Shenxia
  • Shenzhen Esun Industrial
  • Baisheng Biotechnology
  • Tianrun Lactic Acid

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lactate Esters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lactate Esters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Methyl Lactate
1.2.3 Ethyl Lactate
1.2.4 Butyl Lactate
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lactate Esters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Paints and Inks
1.3.4 Agrochemicals
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Food and Beverage
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lactate Esters Production
2.1 Global Lactate Esters Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lactate Esters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lactate Esters Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lactate Esters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lactate Esters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Lactate Esters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lactate Esters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lactate Esters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lactate Esters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Lactate Esters Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Lactate Esters Sales by Region (2017-2022)

