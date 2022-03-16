News

Metal Working Fluids Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Metal Working Fluids market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Working Fluids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Metal Removal Fluids
  • Metal Treating Fluids
  • Metal Forming Fluids
  • Metal Protecting Fluids

Segment by Application

  • Automotive Industry
  • General Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • Houghton
  • BP
  • Quaker
  • FUCHS
  • Yushiro Chemical
  • ExxonMobil, Henkel
  • Chevron
  • Blaser
  • PETROFER
  • Master Chemical
  • Buhmwoo Chemical
  • JX MOE
  • DuPont
  • Francool
  • Talent
  • Sinopec
  • Oemeta
  • Milacron
  • Amer
  • Peisun
  • Boer technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Working Fluids Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Removal Fluids
1.2.3 Metal Treating Fluids
1.2.4 Metal Forming Fluids
1.2.5 Metal Protecting Fluids
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 General Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Working Fluids Production
2.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Working Fluids Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Working Fluids Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Working Fluids Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 China Taiwan
3 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Working Fluids Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metal Working Fluids Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metal Working Fluids Sales by Region

