Anti-static Film Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anti-static Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-static Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PE Anti-Static Film
- PET Anti-Static Film
- PVC Anti-Static Film
- Others
Segment by Application
- Electronic Field
- Industrial Field
- Pharmaceutical Field
- Food Field
- Others
By Company
- Achilles
- Wiman
- Blueridge Films
- Syfan
- Mitsubishi Polyester Film
- Toray
- Unitika
- SEKISUI Chemical
- Saint-Gobain
- Toyobo
- Techno Stat Industry
- SKC
- Ester
- NAN YA PLASTICS
- YUN CHI PLASTICS
- HIMORE
- CKK
- Cixin
- Feisite
- Ruixianda
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- China Taiwan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-static Film Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-static Film Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PE Anti-Static Film
1.2.3 PET Anti-Static Film
1.2.4 PVC Anti-Static Film
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-static Film Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronic Field
1.3.3 Industrial Field
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Field
1.3.5 Food Field
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-static Film Production
2.1 Global Anti-static Film Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-static Film Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-static Film Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-static Film Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-static Film Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 China
2.8 Japan
2.9 India
2.10 South Korea
2.11 China Taiwan
3 Global Anti-static Film Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-static Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-static Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-static Film Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
