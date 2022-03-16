Anti-static Film Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-static Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-static Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PE Anti-Static Film

PET Anti-Static Film

PVC Anti-Static Film

Others

Segment by Application

Electronic Field

Industrial Field

Pharmaceutical Field

Food Field

Others

By Company

Achilles

Wiman

Blueridge Films

Syfan

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Toray

Unitika

SEKISUI Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Toyobo

Techno Stat Industry

SKC

Ester

NAN YA PLASTICS

YUN CHI PLASTICS

HIMORE

CKK

Cixin

Feisite

Ruixianda

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Southeast Asia

China

Japan

India

South Korea

China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-static Film Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-static Film Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PE Anti-Static Film

1.2.3 PET Anti-Static Film

1.2.4 PVC Anti-Static Film

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-static Film Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electronic Field

1.3.3 Industrial Field

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Field

1.3.5 Food Field

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anti-static Film Production

2.1 Global Anti-static Film Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anti-static Film Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anti-static Film Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anti-static Film Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anti-static Film Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Southeast Asia

2.7 China

2.8 Japan

2.9 India

2.10 South Korea

2.11 China Taiwan

3 Global Anti-static Film Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anti-static Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Anti-static Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Anti-static Film Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

