Adhesives and Sealants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Adhesives and Sealants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adhesives and Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Self-etching Adhesive
- Selective-etching Adhesive
- Total-etching Adhesive
Segment by Application
- Direct Restoration Bonding
- Indirect Restoration Bonding
By Company
- 3M
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- DENTSPLY International
- KaVo Kerr Group
- Heraeus Kulzer
- GC Corporation
- Kuraray
- SDI
- Pulpdent
- Ultradent
- Cosmedent
- BISCO
- Sino-dentex
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Australia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Self-etching Adhesive
1.2.3 Selective-etching Adhesive
1.2.4 Total-etching Adhesive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Direct Restoration Bonding
1.3.3 Indirect Restoration Bonding
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Adhesives and Sealants Production
2.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Australia
3 Global Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Region
