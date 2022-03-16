Adhesives and Sealants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Adhesives and Sealants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adhesives and Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Self-etching Adhesive

Selective-etching Adhesive

Total-etching Adhesive

Segment by Application

Direct Restoration Bonding

Indirect Restoration Bonding

By Company

3M

Ivoclar Vivadent

DENTSPLY International

KaVo Kerr Group

Heraeus Kulzer

GC Corporation

Kuraray

SDI

Pulpdent

Ultradent

Cosmedent

BISCO

Sino-dentex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Australia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adhesives and Sealants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Self-etching Adhesive

1.2.3 Selective-etching Adhesive

1.2.4 Total-etching Adhesive

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Direct Restoration Bonding

1.3.3 Indirect Restoration Bonding

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Adhesives and Sealants Production

2.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Australia

3 Global Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Adhesives and Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Region

