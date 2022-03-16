EPDM Sealing Strip Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

EPDM Sealing Strip market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPDM Sealing Strip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Dense type

Foam type

Enhanced type

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Other

By Company

Cooper

Henniges

Toyoda Gosei

Meteor

Nishikawa

Hutchinson

SaarGummi

Tokai Kogyo

Hokusay

KISO

Guihang Hongyang

Shenya Sealing

Toyoda Gosei (CN)

Shanghai Dongming

Henniges (CN)

Qinghe Huifeng

Zhongding Group

Qinghe Lefei

Hebei Longzhi

Qinghe Yongxin

Hubei Zhengao

Hebei Yatai

Qinghe Xingxing

Hebei Yongsheng

Hebei Hangao

Shida Sealing

Hebei Hengxu

Hebei Cuishi

Zhuomei Sealing

Xingtai Kaide

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPDM Sealing Strip Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Dense type

1.2.3 Foam type

1.2.4 Enhanced type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Production

2.1 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Production by Region

2.3.1 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global EPDM Sealing Strip Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales EPDM Sealing Strip by Region (2023-2028)

