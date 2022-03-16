Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- General rubber
- Special rubber
Segment by Application
- Automotive (non-tire)
- Building/construction
- Industrial products
- Polymer modification
- Wire/cable
- Electrical
- Foot ware
- Coating/sealants/adhesives
- Medical/healthcare
By Company
- Lanxess
- KUMHO Petrochemical
- Exxon Mobil
- Goodyear
- Polimeri Eruopa
- Sibur
- NKNH
- Lion Elastomers
- JSR
- Zeon
- Kraton
- TSRC
- American Synthetic
- LG Chemical
- DuPont
- LCY Chemical
- Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
- Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao
- Shen Hua Chemical
- Sinopec Qilu
- CNPC Jilin
- Sinopec Balin
- YPC-GPRO Rubber
- Transfar
- Sinopec Maoming
- Daqing Oilfield of CNPC
- CNPC Lanzhou
- CNPC jinzhou
- Dushanzi Petrochemical
- Changshou Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- China Taiwan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General rubber
1.2.3 Special rubber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive (non-tire)
1.3.3 Building/construction
1.3.4 Industrial products
1.3.5 Polymer modification
1.3.6 Wire/cable
1.3.7 Electrical
1.3.8 Foot ware
1.3.9 Coating/sealants/adhesives
1.3.10 Medical/healthcare
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production
2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Latin America
2.7 China
2.8 Japan
2.9 South Korea
2.10 China Taiwan
3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
