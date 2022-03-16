Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

General rubber

Special rubber

Segment by Application

Automotive (non-tire)

Building/construction

Industrial products

Polymer modification

Wire/cable

Electrical

Foot ware

Coating/sealants/adhesives

Medical/healthcare

By Company

Lanxess

KUMHO Petrochemical

Exxon Mobil

Goodyear

Polimeri Eruopa

Sibur

NKNH

Lion Elastomers

JSR

Zeon

Kraton

TSRC

American Synthetic

LG Chemical

DuPont

LCY Chemical

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao

Shen Hua Chemical

Sinopec Qilu

CNPC Jilin

Sinopec Balin

YPC-GPRO Rubber

Transfar

Sinopec Maoming

Daqing Oilfield of CNPC

CNPC Lanzhou

CNPC jinzhou

Dushanzi Petrochemical

Changshou Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 General rubber

1.2.3 Special rubber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive (non-tire)

1.3.3 Building/construction

1.3.4 Industrial products

1.3.5 Polymer modification

1.3.6 Wire/cable

1.3.7 Electrical

1.3.8 Foot ware

1.3.9 Coating/sealants/adhesives

1.3.10 Medical/healthcare

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production

2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Latin America

2.7 China

2.8 Japan

2.9 South Korea

2.10 China Taiwan

3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

