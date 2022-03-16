News

Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • General rubber
  • Special rubber

Segment by Application

  • Automotive (non-tire)
  • Building/construction
  • Industrial products
  • Polymer modification
  • Wire/cable
  • Electrical
  • Foot ware
  • Coating/sealants/adhesives
  • Medical/healthcare

By Company

  • Lanxess
  • KUMHO Petrochemical
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Goodyear
  • Polimeri Eruopa
  • Sibur
  • NKNH
  • Lion Elastomers
  • JSR
  • Zeon
  • Kraton
  • TSRC
  • American Synthetic
  • LG Chemical
  • DuPont
  • LCY Chemical
  • Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
  • Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao
  • Shen Hua Chemical
  • Sinopec Qilu
  • CNPC Jilin
  • Sinopec Balin
  • YPC-GPRO Rubber
  • Transfar
  • Sinopec Maoming
  • Daqing Oilfield of CNPC
  • CNPC Lanzhou
  • CNPC jinzhou
  • Dushanzi Petrochemical
  • Changshou Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General rubber
1.2.3 Special rubber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive (non-tire)
1.3.3 Building/construction
1.3.4 Industrial products
1.3.5 Polymer modification
1.3.6 Wire/cable
1.3.7 Electrical
1.3.8 Foot ware
1.3.9 Coating/sealants/adhesives
1.3.10 Medical/healthcare
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production
2.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Latin America
2.7 China
2.8 Japan
2.9 South Korea
2.10 China Taiwan
3 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-Tire Synthetic Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

