News

Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Industrial Grade
  • Medical Grade

Segment by Application

  • Reactive flame retardant
  • Additive flame retardant
  • Pharmaceutical industry
  • Other

By Company

  • Albemarle(US)
  • Great Lakes(US)
  • ICL-IP(IL)
  • Ozeki(JP)
  • Yancheng Rongxin(CN)
  • Shandong Runke(CN)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Middle East and Africa
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Medical Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Reactive flame retardant
1.3.3 Additive flame retardant
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Production
2.1 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Middle East and Africa
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

Tags
