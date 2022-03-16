News

Global Concrete Sealer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Concrete Sealer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Sealer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Silicate Sealers
  • Silane Siloxane Sealers
  • Acrylics Sealers
  • Epoxy Sealers
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Commercial Areas
  • Industrial
  • Other

By Company

  • Curecrete Distribution(Ashford Formula and RetroPlate)
  • Prosoco
  • Evonik
  • BASF
  • SealSource
  • AmeriPolish
  • LYTHIC
  • W. R. MEADOWS
  • Larsen
  • KreteTek Industries
  • Kimbol Sealer
  • Stone Technologies
  • LATICRETE International
  • Nutech Paint
  • NewLook
  • Euclid Chemical
  • Henry Company
  • Chem Tec
  • Mapei
  • Nanofront
  • Suzhou Jinrun
  • Guangzhou Ontop Building Material

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Sealer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Sealer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silicate Sealers
1.2.3 Silane Siloxane Sealers
1.2.4 Acrylics Sealers
1.2.5 Epoxy Sealers
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Sealer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Areas
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Concrete Sealer Production
2.1 Global Concrete Sealer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Concrete Sealer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Concrete Sealer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Concrete Sealer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Concrete Sealer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Concrete Sealer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Concrete Sealer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Concrete Sealer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Concrete Sealer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Concrete Sealer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Concrete Sealer Sales by Region (2017-2022)

