Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Purity: 99-99.5%
  • Purity over 99.5%

Segment by Application

  • Chemical
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Others

By Company

  • Huntsman
  • BASF
  • Anhui Wotu Chemical
  • Jiangsu Dingsheng Chemical
  • Liyang Yutian Chemical
  • Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical
  • Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity: 99-99.5%
1.2.3 Purity over 99.5%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Production
2.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

