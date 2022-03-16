News

Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyphenylene Oxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyphenylene Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • PPO Resin
  • MPPO

Segment by Application

  • Air Separation Membranes
  • Medical Instruments
  • Domestic Appliances
  • Automotive (Structural Parts)
  • Electronic Components
  • Fluid Handling

By Company

  • SABIC(GE)
  • Asahi Kasei Chemicals
  • Mitsubishi Chemicals
  • Romira(BASF)
  • Evonik
  • Sumitomo Chemicals
  • Bluestar
  • Kingfa Science and Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyphenylene Oxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PPO Resin
1.2.3 MPPO
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Air Separation Membranes
1.3.3 Medical Instruments
1.3.4 Domestic Appliances
1.3.5 Automotive (Structural Parts)
1.3.6 Electronic Components
1.3.7 Fluid Handling
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Production
2.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Sales by Region

