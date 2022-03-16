Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyphenylene Oxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyphenylene Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PPO Resin

MPPO

Segment by Application

Air Separation Membranes

Medical Instruments

Domestic Appliances

Automotive (Structural Parts)

Electronic Components

Fluid Handling

By Company

SABIC(GE)

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Romira(BASF)

Evonik

Sumitomo Chemicals

Bluestar

Kingfa Science and Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyphenylene Oxide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PPO Resin

1.2.3 MPPO

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Air Separation Membranes

1.3.3 Medical Instruments

1.3.4 Domestic Appliances

1.3.5 Automotive (Structural Parts)

1.3.6 Electronic Components

1.3.7 Fluid Handling

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Production

2.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

3 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Polyphenylene Oxide Sales by Region

