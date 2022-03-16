News

Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PA66 Engineering Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PA66 Engineering Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Injection Molding Grade
  • Extrusion Grade

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Machinery equipment
  • Others

By Company

  • Akro-plastic GmbH
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Ascend
  • BASF
  • Celanese
  • CGN Juner New Material
  • ChangShu HuaLin Plastic
  • China Shenma Group
  • Dawn Polymer
  • DSM
  • DuPont
  • EMS-GRIVORY
  • Epone
  • Hangzhou BOSOM New Material
  • Hua Yang
  • Invista
  • Jiangsu Boiln Plastic
  • Jiangsu Huayang Nylon
  • Kingfa
  • Lanxess
  • Nanjing DELLON
  • Nanjing Julong Science & Technology
  • Ningbo EGL New Material
  • Nytex
  • Polystar Engineering Plastics
  • Radici Group
  • Shanghai Hunt Engineering Plastics
  • Shanghai Sunny New Technology
  • Shenma
  • Solvay
  • Xuguang
  • Zhejiang Yongxing New Materials

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PA66 Engineering Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection Molding Grade
1.2.3 Extrusion Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Machinery equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production
2.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Sales by Region

