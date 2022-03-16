Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flame Retardant Fabrics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Halogenated Organic Flame Retardants

Organophosphorus Flame Retardants

Inorganic Flame Retardants

Segment by Application

Wires & Cables

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Vehicle

Construction

Others

By Company

Lanxess

Albemarle

ICL

Basf

Clariant

Adeka

Daihachi

Teijin

Nihonseiko

Stahl

Thor

AK Chemtech

WANSHENG

Yoke Technology

Shandong Haiwang Chemical

JINAN ENTER CHEMICAL

WEIDONG CHEMICAL

LAIYU

Moris

Shandong Taixing

Shandong Tianyi Chemical

Shandong Brother

Taizhou Ruishite

SULICHEM

JLS

Xhangjiagang Shunchang Chemical

FARETAR

PRESAFER

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flame Retardant Fabrics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Halogenated Organic Flame Retardants

1.2.3 Organophosphorus Flame Retardants

1.2.4 Inorganic Flame Retardants

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Wires & Cables

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronic Engineering

1.3.4 Vehicle

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

