Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flame Retardant Fabrics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Halogenated Organic Flame Retardants
  • Organophosphorus Flame Retardants
  • Inorganic Flame Retardants

Segment by Application

  • Wires & Cables
  • Electrical & Electronic Engineering
  • Vehicle
  • Construction
  • Others

By Company

  • Lanxess
  • Albemarle
  • ICL
  • Basf
  • Clariant
  • Adeka
  • Daihachi
  • Teijin
  • Nihonseiko
  • Stahl
  • Thor
  • AK Chemtech
  • WANSHENG
  • Yoke Technology
  • Shandong Haiwang Chemical
  • JINAN ENTER CHEMICAL
  • WEIDONG CHEMICAL
  • LAIYU
  • Moris
  • Shandong Taixing
  • Shandong Tianyi Chemical
  • Shandong Brother
  • Taizhou Ruishite
  • SULICHEM
  • JLS
  • Xhangjiagang Shunchang Chemical
  • FARETAR
  • PRESAFER

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flame Retardant Fabrics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Halogenated Organic Flame Retardants
1.2.3 Organophosphorus Flame Retardants
1.2.4 Inorganic Flame Retardants
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wires & Cables
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronic Engineering
1.3.4 Vehicle
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production
2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flame Retardant Fabrics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

