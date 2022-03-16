Global Ammonium Chloride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ammonium Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Biology and Agriculture

Buffer Solution

Pyrotechnics

Textile and Leather

Metalwork

Food

Others

By Company

BASF

Dallas Group

Central Glass

Tuticorin Alkali

Tinco

Hubei Yihua

Jinshan Chemical

CNSG

HEBANG

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical

Haohua Junhua Group

Jiangsu Debang Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Dahua Group

Shindoo

Shannxi Xinghua

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical

Hangzhou Longshan Chemical

Sichuan Guangyu Chemical

Gansu Jinchang

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer

YNCC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

South America

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ammonium Chloride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Agriculture Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.2.4 Food Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Biology and Agriculture

1.3.3 Buffer Solution

1.3.4 Pyrotechnics

1.3.5 Textile and Leather

1.3.6 Metalwork

1.3.7 Food

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ammonium Chloride Production

2.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ammonium Chloride Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 India

2.10 South America

3 Global Ammonium Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ammonium Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Ammonium Chloride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

