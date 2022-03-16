News

Global Textile Chemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Textile Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Chemical Fiber Oil
  • Printing Auxiliaries
  • Pretreatment Auxiliaries
  • Finishing Auxiliaries

Segment by Application

  • Apparel
  • Home Furnishing
  • Technical Textiles
  • Chemical Fiber
  • Others

By Company

  • Transfar Chemicals Group
  • Archroma
  • Huntsman
  • NICCA
  • Takemoto
  • Lonsen
  • Dymatic Chemicals
  • Rudolf GmbH
  • Pulcra-Chemicals
  • Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku
  • Tanatex Chemicals
  • CHT/Bezema
  • Schill & Seilacher
  • Zschimmer & Schwarz
  • Bozzetto Group
  • Henglong Chemical
  • Total
  • Dr.Petry
  • Zhejiang Runtu

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Textile Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Textile Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chemical Fiber Oil
1.2.3 Printing Auxiliaries
1.2.4 Pretreatment Auxiliaries
1.2.5 Finishing Auxiliaries
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Textile Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Home Furnishing
1.3.4 Technical Textiles
1.3.5 Chemical Fiber
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Textile Chemicals Production
2.1 Global Textile Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Textile Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Textile Chemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Textile Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Textile Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Textile Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Textile Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Textile Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

