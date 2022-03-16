Global Viscose Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Viscose Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Viscose Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Viscose Filament Yarn

Viscose Staple Fiber

Segment by Application

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile

Industry Textile

By Company

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Viscose Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Viscose Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Viscose Filament Yarn

1.2.3 Viscose Staple Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Viscose Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Spinning Clothing

1.3.3 Home Textile

1.3.4 Medical Textile

1.3.5 Industry Textile

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Viscose Fiber Production

2.1 Global Viscose Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Viscose Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Viscose Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Viscose Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Viscose Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

3 Global Viscose Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Viscose Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Viscose Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Viscose Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Viscose Fiber Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Viscose Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Viscose Fiber by Region (2023-2028)

