Global Viscose Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Viscose Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Viscose Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Viscose Filament Yarn
- Viscose Staple Fiber
Segment by Application
- Spinning Clothing
- Home Textile
- Medical Textile
- Industry Textile
By Company
- Aditya Birla Group
- Lenzing
- Sanyou
- Sateri Chemical Fibre
- Xinjiang Zhongtai
- Aoyang Technology
- Xiangsheng
- Shandong Bohi
- Yibin Grace Group Company
- Zhejiang Fulida
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Viscose Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Viscose Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Viscose Filament Yarn
1.2.3 Viscose Staple Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Viscose Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Spinning Clothing
1.3.3 Home Textile
1.3.4 Medical Textile
1.3.5 Industry Textile
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Viscose Fiber Production
2.1 Global Viscose Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Viscose Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Viscose Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Viscose Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Viscose Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
3 Global Viscose Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Viscose Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Viscose Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Viscose Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Viscose Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Viscose Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Viscose Fiber by Region (2023-2028)
