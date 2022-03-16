2022-2027 Global and Regional Marine Upholstery Fabrics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Marine Upholstery Fabrics market was valued at 345.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Marine Upholstery Fabrics usually made from Solution-dyed or PVC-coated polyester, acrylic, nylon fabric and artificial leather, they are ideal for boat upholstery applications, the fabrics are continuously exposed to UV radiation, dampness, and to micro-organisms as well. So they usually have excellent salt tolerance, UV stabilized, mildew resistant, abrasion resistant, high resistance to soiling for marine environment.from the perspective of consumption areas, fabrics are mainly concentrated in Europe and the United States. In China, marine upholstery fabrics manufacturers concentrate in Shandong, Shanghai, and Zhejiang Province. Due to low technology level, the local enterprises of China products are still low quality with relatively low price.

By Market Verdors:

Glen Raven

Alcantara

Spradling

Teijin Frontier

Schmitz Textiles

Shanghai Textile Decoration

Morbern

Texhong Textile Group

Recasens USA

Herculite

HuaFang Group

Socovena & Mapla

Sattler SUN-TEX

EREZ Technical Textiles

Expafol

By Types:

Polyester Fabric

Acrylic Fabric

Nylon Fabric

Artificial Leather

By Applications:

Interior Decoration

Exterior Decoration

Interior decoration applications and the fastest growth

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Marine Upholstery Fabrics Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

