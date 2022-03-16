2022-2027 Global and Regional Aromatic Compounds Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aromatic Compounds market was valued at 16493.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aromatic compounds, also known as arenes or aromatics, are chemicalcompounds that contain conjugated planar ring systems with delocalizedpi electron clouds instead of discrete alternating single and double bonds. Typical aromatic compounds are benzene and toluene. An aromatic compound is any compound that contains a benzene ring or has certain benzene-like properties (but not necessarily a strong aroma).Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Aromatic Compounds industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The main market players are Sinopec, ExxonMobile, Total S.A., China National Petroleum, BP Chemicals, Shell, Reliance Industries, SK, Koch, Formosa Plastics, JX Nippon Oil&Energy, INEOS Group, ConocoPhillios, SABIC, LyondellBasell etc. The sale of Aromatic Compounds is about 133040 K MT in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Sinopec

ExxonMobile

Total S.A.

China National Petroleum

BP Chemicals

Shell

Reliance Industries

SK

Koch

Formosa Plastics

JX Nippon Oil&Energy

INEOS Group

ConocoPhillips

SABIC

LyondellBasell

By Types:

Benzene

Toluene

Xylenes

PAH

By Applications:

Solvent

Additive

Organic Chemical

