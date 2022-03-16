2022-2027 Global and Regional Dandelion Extract Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Dandelion Extract market was valued at 2.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.98% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dandelion extract is extracted from the finely sliced and dried roots or leaves of a perennial herbaceous plant belonging to the genus Taraxacum of the Compositae family. It is an extract of medicinal and edible plants. It can be extracted and produced according to customer requirements. Dandelion is good for diuresis, indigestion, and constipation. It has an improving effect and can be used as raw materials for health products, herbal tea beverage additives, health food raw materials, plant solid beverage raw materials, veterinary medicine raw materials and feed mixtures, etc.In the world, China and Europe are the main manufacturing areas. China is a leader in the dandelion extract market, and its revenue will account for 64% of the production market share in 2019. Natural Origins, W. Pfannenschmidt GmbH, Shaanxi Jiahe Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemicals, etc. are the world`s leading manufacturers of dandelion extract. In 2019, Shaanxi Jiahe Biotechnology Co., Ltd. accounted for 7.22 of the global market share. %, accounting for 9.76% of the domestic market. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the main consumption regions of the global dandelion extract market. Among them, North America is the largest consumption area. In 2019, North American dandelion extract consumption accounted for about 45% of global consumption.

The downstream applications of dandelion extract include medicines and health products, cosmetics, etc. Globally, medicines and health products are the largest application market. In 2019, medicines and health products accounted for 72% of the total downstream consumption of dandelion extract. The Dandelion Extract can be divided to 5 types: 5% Or More Flavonoid Extract, 4% Flavonoid Extract, 3% Flavonoid Extract, Other Standard Extracts and Proportional Extract. Proportional Extract holds half of the market share, which is the largest.

By Market Verdors:

Natural Origins

W. Pfannenschmidt GmbH

JIAHERB Inc.,

Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry CO.,LTD

Hunan Nutramax Inc.

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd

Shaanxi Haokang Bio-technology Co.,Ltd

Hunan Huakang Biotech, Inc.

Chengdu Chenlv Herb Co., Ltd.

Xian ACETAR BIO-TECH INC.

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients Co., Ltd.

By Types:

5% Or More Flavonoid Extract

4% Flavonoid Extract

3% Flavonoid Extract

By Applications:

Medicines and Health Products

Cosmetic

