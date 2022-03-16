2022-2027 Global and Regional Vinyl Tile Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Vinyl Tile market was valued at 700.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/132237/global-regional-vinyl-tile-market-2022-2027-512

There`s a lot of ground to cover in the world of flooring. Vinyl has been a popular choice for its durability and wide range of styles for many years. Vinyl tile is a flooring material that is generally inexpensive, easy to install, and easy to maintain. Made primarily from polyvinyl chloride resins and plasticizers, these flooring tiles are waterproof and very durable.In the world wide, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in vinyl tile market, whose consumption volume occupied 31.23% market share in 2016. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha and Shaw are the global leading manufacturers of vinyl tile. Vinyl tile downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, in 2016 Commercial Use accounts for nearly 64.88% of total downstream consumption of vinyl tile in global.

According to the type, it can be divided into LVT and VCT. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is the main product, capturing about 59.44% of global consumption of vinyl tile in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of vinyl tile. North America is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the North America consumption of vinyl tile is 171.71 million Sq.m. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With lower human cost, raw materials and strong market demand, many big international brands have set up factories in China. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, vinyl tile consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of vinyl tile is estimated to be 653.57 million Sq.m.

By Market Verdors:

Tarkett

Gerflor

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

Shaw

Hanwha

LG Hausys

Mohawk

Polyflor

Congoleum

Forbo

TOLI

Beaulieu

Tajima

Metroflor

Interface

RiL

Karndean

Roppe

Milliken

Kraus

Parterre

Kingdomfloor

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring

By Types:

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

By Applications:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/132237/global-regional-vinyl-tile-market-2022-2027-512

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Vinyl Tile Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Vinyl Tile Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Vinyl Tile Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Vinyl Tile Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Vinyl Tile Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Vinyl Tile Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Vinyl Tile (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Vinyl Tile Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Vinyl Tile Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinyl Tile (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Vinyl Tile Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/