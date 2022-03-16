2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive EGR System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive EGR System market was valued at 251.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application.According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle`s fuel. At present, the leading companies in the market are BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Delphi and Continental, this top 5 player occupied about 55% market share in 2016. The market size of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems was about 2280 M$ in 2016. In 2013, the consumption of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves and coolers grew at a double digit growth rate for the emission regulations effects, while in China, due to the China IV emission standard, the rapid growth in the consumption of automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves occurred in 2014. The growth of the Global Automotive EGR systems market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen. The major challenge in this market is the adoption of SCR over EGR in diesel engines. SCR is a technology that converts the excessive NOx gases produced in the engine to water and nitrogen. It enables the engine to operate under optimized combustion conditions such as high temperature, high peak pressure, and excess oxygen.

By Market Verdors:

BorgWarner

Denso

Rheinmetall Automotive

Continental

Delphi

Korens

Mahle

Keihin

Eberspacher

Faurecia

Tenneco

Longsheng Technology

MEET Automotive

Klubert + Schmidt

Yibin Tianruida

Gits Manufacturing

Zhejiang Jiulong

Yinlun Machinery

By Types:

EGR Valves

EGR Coolers

EGR Sensors

ECU

By Applications:

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

