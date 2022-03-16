2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics market was valued at 430.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Logistics and supply chains for spare parts are different from those of finished products because the market for them is unstable. Many manufacturing companies are facing challenges because of an increase in operational costs and a decline in demand from consumers. Vendors of logistics services should be efficient in the provision of IT, data management, and SCM services. Accurate forecasting of demand takes systematic and proper planning, purchasing, and ordering of logistics operations. Logistics is the framework used to transport spare parts such as machine components, tools, and equipment required for the manufacture of new vehicles and replacement of defective parts. These parts can be transported by road, sea, rail, and air. Spare parts are also known as replacement parts, service parts, and repair parts. Spare parts are stored by vendors to be used when the demand arises for replacement or repair of a product. The demand for spares is characterized by fluctuations and volatility. It is affected by stochastic factors such as the intensity of product use, wear behavior, failure rates, and type of maintenance.Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate. Europe and North America are also the mature automotive market, most manufacturers may take the third party on the duty of parts supply. Under the economic situation, the development speed of Europe and North America is relative slow. Today, with the development of technology, automotive spare parts logistic is more efficient and speedy. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) is one of the most popular technologies, and which is also very useful for the logistic industry. Besides, more and more logistic robots are used in the freight and warehouse.

