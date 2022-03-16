2022-2027 Global and Regional Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market was valued at 997.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the implantation of a medical device called a neurostimulator (sometimes referred to as a `brain pacemaker`), which sends electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain (brain nuclei) for the treatment of movement and neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS in select brain regions has provided therapeutic benefits for otherwise-treatment-resistant disorders such as Parkinson`s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Despite the long history of DBS, its underlying principles and mechanisms are still not clear. DBS directly changes brain activity in a controlled manner, its effects are reversible (unlike those of lesioning techniques), and it is one of only a few neurosurgical methods that allow blinded studies.North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 51% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 30%. China, Japan is also important sales regions for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices. Deep Brain Stimulation Device market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016. Through the above research we tend to believe that Medtronic is the most important player in the market and it will occupy a major share of the market with about 70%. The competition will become more intense, companies will play more and more attention to developing regions in the future. Most DBS systems have received CE mark in Europe and then received approval in the US. Frequent approvals by regulatory services boost the market growth. The rise in the number of products seeking approval may help the market grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Beijing Pins

SceneRay

By Types:

Single-channel DBS

Dual Channel DBS

By Applications:

Parkinsons Disease

Essential Tremor

Dystonia

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

