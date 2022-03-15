Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) in global, including the following market information:

Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feed Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) include DSM, BASF, Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Acebright, Shandong NB Group, Hebei Shengxue Dacheng and Ningxia Qiyuan Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Feeding

Food Additives

Health Supplements

Pharma and Others

Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSM

BASF

Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Acebright

Shandong NB Group

Hebei Shengxue Dacheng

Ningxia Qiyuan Pharma

