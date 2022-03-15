Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations in global, including the following market information:

Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chocolate Inclusions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations include Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate, Kayem Foods, Kanegrade, Orchard Valley Foods, Confection by Design, Barry Callebaut, Nimbus Foods, Carroll and Industries NZ Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chocolate Inclusions

Chocolate Decorations

Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Others

Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate

Kayem Foods

Kanegrade

Orchard Valley Foods

Confection by Design

Barry Callebaut

Nimbus Foods

Carroll

Industries NZ Ltd

IfiGOURMET

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chocolate Inclusions and Decorations Product Type

